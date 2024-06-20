Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 80,868 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

