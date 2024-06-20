Mather Group LLC. Sells 12,725 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 107,180 shares during the period.

SGOL stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

