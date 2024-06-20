Mather Group LLC. Sells 130 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $609.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.74 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $615.62 and a 200 day moving average of $625.26.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

