Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,435 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

