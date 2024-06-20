Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,593 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,714,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.33. 2,358,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

