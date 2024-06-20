Mather Group LLC. Sells 205 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $120.02 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.