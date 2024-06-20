Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,863 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 145,061 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

