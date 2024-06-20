Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SO opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

