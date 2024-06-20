Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 101,499 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price target on Mawson Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

About Mawson Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.