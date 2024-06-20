McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $253.80. 3,725,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,723. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

