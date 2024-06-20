McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $604.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.