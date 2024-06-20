Melia Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Rithm Capital comprises 1.3% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 46.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 3,165,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,172. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

