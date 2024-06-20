Melia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 899,130 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 899,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 7.8% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,746. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

