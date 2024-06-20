Melia Wealth LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Melia Wealth LLC lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530,273 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for 5.3% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 1,957,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.98. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

