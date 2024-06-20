Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.03 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $747,439.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

