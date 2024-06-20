Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.41 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $186,929.27 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,979,741 coins and its circulating supply is 33,271,022 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,976,266 with 33,269,128 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.97174167 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $167,251.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

