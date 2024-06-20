Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.24 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $208,905.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,982,689 coins and its circulating supply is 33,273,969 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,976,266 with 33,269,128 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.97174167 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $167,251.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

