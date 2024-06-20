MetisDAO Price Tops $50.97 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $50.97 or 0.00078417 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $289.84 million and $15.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,949.68 or 0.99921957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 53.10819803 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $13,112,038.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

