MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $4,603,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 1,099,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,227. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

