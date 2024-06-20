Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of TUA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 217,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,312. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

