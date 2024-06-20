Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 588,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,515. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

