Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 131,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 713,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,354. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

