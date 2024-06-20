Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HIE opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

