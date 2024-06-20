Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE HIE opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
