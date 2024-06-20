Mina (MINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.00 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Mina has a total market cap of $648.08 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,169,155,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,261,704 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,169,016,425.8400393 with 1,121,973,430.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.58832414 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $18,189,483.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

