Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.52% from the company’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,314. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

