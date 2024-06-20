monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for about 1.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of monday.com by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,055. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

