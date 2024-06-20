Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,794,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,531,000 after buying an additional 435,604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

