Monero (XMR) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $169.56 or 0.00262035 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $44.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00599739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00114960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00068206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

