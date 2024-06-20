Monero (XMR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.98 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $168.46 or 0.00260405 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $18.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,701.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00603983 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00114349 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008803 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037273 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00041298 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068476 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
