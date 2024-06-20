Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 20,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 38,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

