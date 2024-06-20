Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,145 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 7,037,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,129. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

