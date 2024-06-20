Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 550 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.85. 1,413,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,300. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.