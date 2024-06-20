Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,310 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.70. 1,404,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

