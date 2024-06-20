Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,310 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.70. 1,404,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
