Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in HP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 179,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 212,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,475,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.