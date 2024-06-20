Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 995 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 235.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.01. 1,037,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $182.96 and a 12-month high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

