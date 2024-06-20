Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 466,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $502.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,083. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.47. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.