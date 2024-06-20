Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $150.20. 1,421,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

