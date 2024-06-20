Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.97. 1,287,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

