Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $343,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after buying an additional 1,199,660 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.94. 2,757,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,979. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

