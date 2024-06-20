Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 207 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $70.03. 3,120,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,342. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

