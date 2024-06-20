Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 14,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.42 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,591,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
