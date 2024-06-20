Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 14,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.42 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,591,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.