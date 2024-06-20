Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 256 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.