Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 4,234 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.22. 966,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,161. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.