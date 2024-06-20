Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $83.94. 296,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.