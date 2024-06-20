Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $306,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock remained flat at $47.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

