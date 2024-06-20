Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $1,971,473.94 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MSI opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.16. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $384.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.