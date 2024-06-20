My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $158,367.65 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

