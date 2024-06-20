Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.58. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 30,712 shares.

Natura &Co Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

