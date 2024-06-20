Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,836.29

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,836.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010509 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

