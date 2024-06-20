Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Nayax has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

